Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Camden Property Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.170-$5.370 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.

NYSE CPT traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.38, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.25. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $152.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

