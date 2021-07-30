Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 113,400 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

SITC stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -802.00 and a beta of 1.74.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $958,946.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,220.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,624 shares of company stock worth $2,113,641. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

