Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 1,464,640.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,464 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

OVV opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

