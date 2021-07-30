Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Bally’s stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.37 and a beta of 2.57. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.