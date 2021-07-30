Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 18,042 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CZR shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $89.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 3.18. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

