Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of NextEra Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -314.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

