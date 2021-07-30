Canadian Pacific Railway Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 33,274 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 997% compared to the average daily volume of 3,032 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.59. 51,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,038. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.