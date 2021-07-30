Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given a C$98.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) received a C$98.00 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$288.09.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up C$0.47 on Friday, hitting C$92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 357,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,965. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$71.78 and a 52-week high of C$100.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The firm has a market cap of C$61.33 billion and a PE ratio of 23.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.84.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

