Canadian Tire Co., Limited Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$1.98. The business had revenue of C$3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.90 billion.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$250.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$192.00 and a twelve month high of C$275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$257.75.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

