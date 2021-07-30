Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CDUAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.59. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

