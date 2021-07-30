Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.25

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$36.25 and last traded at C$36.24, with a volume of 809848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Thursday. CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.19.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$907.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1367176 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at C$54,535.99.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

