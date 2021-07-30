CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) versus TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Financial Comparison

CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CannaSys alerts:

94.4% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of CannaSys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CannaSys has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CannaSys and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaSys N/A N/A N/A TechTarget 9.81% 16.07% 8.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CannaSys and TechTarget’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TechTarget $148.38 million 14.08 $17.07 million $0.77 96.38

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than CannaSys.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CannaSys and TechTarget, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A TechTarget 0 2 5 0 2.71

TechTarget has a consensus price target of $93.43, suggesting a potential upside of 25.90%. Given TechTarget’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TechTarget is more favorable than CannaSys.

Summary

TechTarget beats CannaSys on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CannaSys Company Profile

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, including priority engine, qualified sales opportunities, deal data services; demand solutions, such as white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions comprise on-network, off-network, and microsites and related formats branding; and custom content creation. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 websites that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, networking, or business applications. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a websites network. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CannaSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.