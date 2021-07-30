Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Get Canon alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE:CAJ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.08. 273,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,166. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canon will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the first quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the first quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Canon by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canon by 51.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canon by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canon (CAJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.