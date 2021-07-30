Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) had its price objective increased by R. F. Lafferty from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOEV. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.05 and a quick ratio of 18.05. Canoo has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.00.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Canoo during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth $46,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

