Canopy Growth (CGC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Canopy Growth to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canopy Growth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.10. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

