Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.05

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.05 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 45212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Capgemini Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

