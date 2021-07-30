Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.96. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 27,391 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $67.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $5,240,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

