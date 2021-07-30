Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 5,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

