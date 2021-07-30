Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Capri posted sales of $451.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 148.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,072,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Capri by 185.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Capri by 36,838.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after buying an additional 984,328 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRI traded up $6.26 on Friday, reaching $56.31. 6,535,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.52. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.95, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.