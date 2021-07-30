Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 749 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bunge were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 31,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BG stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.01.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

