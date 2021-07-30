Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,426,000 after buying an additional 1,815,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $46,995,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,389,000 after purchasing an additional 456,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,084,000 after purchasing an additional 331,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,551,000 after purchasing an additional 134,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EBS opened at $65.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.94. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.