Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $134,000 in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Locust Walk Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LWAC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $952,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LWAC opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.86. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

