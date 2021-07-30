Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 1.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,979,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $26.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.25. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $26.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

