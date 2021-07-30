Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,450 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 659.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ManTech International were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ManTech International by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MANT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $345,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

