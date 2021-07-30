Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 679 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 104.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Oshkosh were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 76.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 74.3% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 15.5% in the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $119.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.51.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.12). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

