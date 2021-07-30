Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Shares in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,051,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,031,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,970,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,735,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,589,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

