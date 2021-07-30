CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. CareDx updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CDNA traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.04. 645,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,132. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -289.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.15. CareDx has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $99.83.

Get CareDx alerts:

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,901.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,534,793. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.