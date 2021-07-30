CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report $190.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.52 million to $192.90 million. CarGurus reported sales of $94.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $753.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $732.59 million to $783.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $863.67 million, with estimates ranging from $788.05 million to $968.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CARG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $387,941.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,163,679.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,638 over the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.68. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

