Carriage Services, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a market cap of $670.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In related news, VP Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,051.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carriage Services by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.