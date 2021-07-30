Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $349.23 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.750 EPS.

Shares of CSV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $669.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

CSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a below average rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Carriage Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,601.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

