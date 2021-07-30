Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Raised to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CADNF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02. Cascades has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

