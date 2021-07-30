Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $68.78. 508,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.24.

CWST has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

