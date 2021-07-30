CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $164.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.13.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

