CBB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS CBBI opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.13. CBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Get CBB Bancorp alerts:

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.