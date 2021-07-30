CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%.

Shares of CBZ stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 238,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,256. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,872.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,209 shares of company stock worth $837,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

