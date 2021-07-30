Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Short Interest Update

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

MTTRY remained flat at $$1.00 during trading hours on Friday. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 1.54%.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.