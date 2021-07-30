Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.500-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.500-$17.000 EPS.

Shares of CE traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $155.77. 534,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.78. Celanese has a 12 month low of $94.93 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.22.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

