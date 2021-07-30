Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.500-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $4.500-$4.750 EPS.

NYSE CE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.77. 534,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,591. Celanese has a 1 year low of $94.93 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.22.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

