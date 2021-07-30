Celanese’s (CE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $153.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $188.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.22.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE:CE opened at $155.68 on Monday. Celanese has a twelve month low of $94.93 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $205,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.