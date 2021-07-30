Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.89. 118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,820. The stock has a market cap of $264.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.49. Celcuity has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $33.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

