Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 225.8% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

CLLNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

