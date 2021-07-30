Celyad Oncology (CYAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYAD opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Celyad Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYAD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

