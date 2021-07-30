CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.38.

CX opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after buying an additional 21,361,759 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,874,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CEMEX by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,537 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CEMEX by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,966,000. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

