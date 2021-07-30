Cenovus Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0139 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend by 70.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:CVE remained flat at $$8.34 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,750,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,273. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 3.21. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

