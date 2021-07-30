Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.3-125.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.91 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.350 EPS.

NYSE CNC remained flat at $$69.08 during trading on Friday. 59,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67. Centene has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Centene’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.38.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,682 shares of company stock worth $5,718,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.