CGI (NYSE:GIB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%.

NYSE:GIB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.16. 74,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,973. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

