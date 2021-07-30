ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. ChampionX updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.42. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.
ChampionX Company Profile
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
