ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. ChampionX updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.42. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

