Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.00.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $125.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

