Chevron Co. (CVX) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.34 on September 10th

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Chevron has increased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $102.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Argus boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.