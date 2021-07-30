Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $100.97. The company had a trading volume of 260,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,466,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $194.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.